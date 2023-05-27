Turkmenistan, Georgia to explore opportunities for economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Turkmenistan and Georgia to discuss the development of bilateral economic cooperation, Trend reports.

This was reported to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Atdaev at a government meeting held on May 26, 2023.

According to him, these issues will be discussed at the upcoming June 5 through 6 meeting of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on economic cooperation in Tbilisi (Georgia).

After hearing the report, Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to strengthening traditionally friendly relations with Georgia based on the principles of mutual respect, trust, and a mutual desire to expand productive partnerships.

Speaking about the important role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission for Economic Cooperation in building up trade and economic cooperation, developing mutually beneficial investment projects, and strengthening interstate trade ties, the Head of State ordered to ensure an appropriate level of preparation for the upcoming meeting.

Economic cooperation between Georgia and Turkmenistan represents a significant potential for the development of trade and investment between the two countries. Both states are located in strategically important regions and have significant resource potentials, which makes their interaction especially promising.