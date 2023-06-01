Turkmenistan, OSCE consider main vectors of cooperation development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) discussed the current state and prospects for the development of partnership, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed on May 31, 2023, between the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev, and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE in the political and economic spheres, in the field of energy and environmental security, the promotion of parliamentary diplomacy, as well as in the humanitarian dimension.

The Turkmen side noted that in the context of Turkmenistan's partnership with international organizations, long-term and effective cooperation with the OSCE occupies a special place.

At the same time, the goals and objectives within the political, economic, and humanitarian dimensions of the organization's activities are priorities for Turkmenistan in determining the projects and programs it implemented in Turkmenistan and the Central Asian region.

The diplomats agreed that Turkmenistan's ties with OSCE institutions such as the Parliamentary Assembly, High Commissioner for National Minorities, the Bureau for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and the Representative on Freedom of the Media have noticeably intensified in recent years.

The sides exchanged views on international and regional policy, security, and stability in the region. In this regard, the leadership of the Organization stressed the efforts of Turkmenistan in the process of resolving the situation and restoring world order in Afghanistan, through the implementation of regional and international infrastructure projects, and the provision of effective humanitarian assistance to the neighboring country.