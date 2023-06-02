Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Turkmen Airlines started flying between Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan) on June 2, 2023, Trend reports.

According to official data, flights will be carried out once a week, on Fridays.

Departure from Ashgabat at 09:05 (GMT+5), arrival at 12:35 (GMT+6). The return flight from Almaty will depart at 14:00 (GMT+6), and arrive at 15:50 (GMT+5).

The cost of an air ticket from Ashgabat to Almaty for citizens of Turkmenistan for June 2023 is 3587.5 Turkmen manats ($1026.89).

Meanwhile, Turkmen Airlines has interrupted regular flights from Ashgabat to Almaty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.