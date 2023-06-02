Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

Turkmenistan Materials 2 June 2023 15:25 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Turkmen Airlines started flying between Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan) on June 2, 2023, Trend reports.

According to official data, flights will be carried out once a week, on Fridays.

Departure from Ashgabat at 09:05 (GMT+5), arrival at 12:35 (GMT+6). The return flight from Almaty will depart at 14:00 (GMT+6), and arrive at 15:50 (GMT+5).

The cost of an air ticket from Ashgabat to Almaty for citizens of Turkmenistan for June 2023 is 3587.5 Turkmen manats ($1026.89).

Meanwhile, Turkmen Airlines has interrupted regular flights from Ashgabat to Almaty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

