Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss further steps aimed at increasing trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Turkmenistan and Georgia discussed the existing potential of foreign trade and the steps necessary to increase it, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan Begench Gochmollayev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of financial and economic departments and ambassadors of Turkmenistan and Georgia.

The sides stressed the importance of partnership between the two countries in the energy sector, as well as in the tourism sector, within which they expressed readiness for further growth of bilateral tourist flows.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation is being held in Tbilisi (Georgia) from June 5 through 6, 2023.