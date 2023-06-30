Turkmenistan, Lithuania are ready to develop ties in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Turkmenistan and Lithuania are ready to develop ties in the energy sector, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, this opinion was expressed during a meeting in Ashgabat of the delegations of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev and Latvia headed by Vice Minister Mantas Adomenas.

The diplomats analyzed the current state of cooperation between the two countries and expressed readiness to intensify it in the energy sector, as well as in such areas as transport and logistics infrastructure, ecology, etc.

Furthermore, according to the parties, Turkmenistan and Lithuania have a good potential for expanding cooperation in the trade and economic direction.

Meanwhile, recently, the Turkmen Logistics Association signed a memorandum of understanding with the Lithuanian National Association of freight forwarders and logistics.

The signing of the document aimed at the development of the TRACECA transport corridor took place within the framework of a working trip of representatives of the Turkmen Association to Lithuania.