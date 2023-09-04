EU countries increase exports of mineral products to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 4. Turkmenistan brought in mineral products from EU countries with a total value of 7.64 million euros from January through June this year, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

These figures for the reporting period are 33.1 percent more than in the first six months of last year (5.11 million euros).

Turkmenistan brought mineral products from EU in June 2023 in the amount of 517,650 euros, which is 2.8 times, or more than 900,000 euros less than in May 2023 (1.46 million euros).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan increased its imports from EU countries by 4 percent in the initial five months of this year in contrast to the period of January through May 2022 (212.49 million euros), reaching a total of 221.5 million euros.

The trade exchange between Turkmenistan and the EU countries amounted to 1 billion euros in the previous year, reflecting a 25.9 percent decrease compared to 2021 when it reached 1.35 billion euros.