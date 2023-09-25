Turkmenistan, US come out with further scaling up effective 'green' synergy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 25. Turkmenistan and the US confirmed their readiness to further strengthen effective 'green' cooperation in the interests of common development, Trend reports.

This readiness was expressed during the meeting of the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is on a working visit to the US to participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, the parties discussed important issues of cooperation in the environmental system, which are of particular importance on the international agenda.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan is implementing a strategy of transitioning to a 'green' economy and is striving to comprehensively equip various industries with environmentally friendly, resource-saving technologies.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the successful development of effective interstate cooperation and its further enrichment with new content.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and the US is an important strategic partnership covering various fields, including energy, transport, education, support for democracy, and human rights. Both states are actively cooperating to strengthen stability, develop the economy, and improve the quality of life of their citizens.

