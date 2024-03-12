Turkmenistan's Ashgabat hosts OTS Council of Elders' meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 12. The 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan and a member of the Council of Elders of the OTS, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the elders exchanged views on the most important issues of mutual interest.

They paid special attention to the further popularization of the history of the Turkic world through the development of scientific cooperation, academic research, and joint international conferences.

Following the meeting, the Communique of the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States was adopted.

Meanwhile, the holding of a regular meeting of the Council of Elders in Ashgabat city, which is an advisory body of the Organization of Turkic States, testifies to Turkmenistan's active position on the development of multifaceted constructive cooperation with OTS.