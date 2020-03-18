Uzbekistan to extend validity period of foreign citizens' visa

Uzbekistan 18 March 2020 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan to extend validity period of foreign citizens' visa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Visa validity period of foreign citizens staying in Uzbekistan will be automatically extended until April 10, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the State Tourism Committee.

In addition, citizens of countries with the right to enter the country without a visa for a specified period of time (in case of violation of the established term) will be exceptionally allowed to leave the country until April 10 this year.

In connection with the temporary closure of air and road communications of Uzbekistan with all foreign countries from 16 March, work is underway to organize charter flights for foreign citizens in Uzbekistan and for Uzbeks abroad.

The decision was taken on 17 March at a meeting of the special commission of the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare a program of measures to prevent the entry and spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to the document, in case of return of air tickets and railway tickets purchased for tourism, including domestic destinations during the quarantine period, measures will be taken to fully return the funds to the buyer without penalty or delay.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,900. Over 198,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 81,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

