Uzbekistan received 1 million doses of the ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 vaccine, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The deliveries were sent from China.

The vaccine, developed by Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd and co-authored by Uzbek experts, had successfully passed the third phase clinical trials in Uzbekistan.

Earlier Uzbekistan received 660 thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The country plans to start mass vaccination on April 5.