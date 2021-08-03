Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 3

Uzbekistan 3 August 2021
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for August 3 in Uzbekistan increased to 131,978, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 125,572 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 893 have died.

According to the Ministry of Health, the largest number of cases was revealed in Tashkent – 121 cases, in Tashkent region – 99cases, in Surkhandarya region – 98 and in Jizzakh region – 97 cases.

Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health of Uzbekistan has introduced a system of mandatory testing for all persons entering Uzbekistan through border checkpoints using the polymerase chain reaction method. The Ministry of Health also clarified that within seven days after entering Uzbekistan, a repeated PCR test is required.

According to the decision of the Special Republican Commission for combating coronavirus in Uzbekistan, starting from June 28 to July 12 restrictions are imposed on entry to Tashkent from neighboring regions by vehicles (cars and buses) in the absence of an urgent need.

Also, all entertainment facilities throughout Uzbekistan (restaurants, nightclubs, etc.) will work on schedule from 8:00 to 20:00 (GMT+5).

In addition, the Ministry of Health notes that the number of visitors in these establishments should not exceed 50 percent of the capacity.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

