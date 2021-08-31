Large investment projects being implemented in Uzbekistan - President

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during his speech with a congratulatory speech in honor of the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence, spoke about large investment projects being implemented in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

“It should be noted that a number of large investment projects are currently being implemented in Uzbekistan. Among them, as you know, the construction of the third copper-processing plant of the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine worth $2 billion, which we recently launched. Recently, a solar power plant built at the expense of $110 million in investments was commissioned in the Karmaninsky district of Navoi region, and this was the first important step in the development of new energy in Uzbekistan, ”the president said.

In addition, two new plants were put into operation at Navoiazot Joint Stock Company - for the production of nitric acid, as well as ammonia and urea. Thanks to the implementation of these projects, the total cost of which is $1.5 billion, the volume of production of Navoiazot products will triple.

“All these important events indicate the beginning of a new stage in the history of domestic industry. The number of small businesses and private entrepreneurship in our country has doubled, 1 million 400 thousand new jobs have been created in this area. Of particular importance is the fact that more than half of these enterprises were organized only in the last three years. In order to ensure freedom of entrepreneurial activity, 16 laws and more than 100 resolutions have been adopted. Over the past year, the procedure for registration has been simplified, the terms for issuing licenses and permits have been reduced. To protect the rights of entrepreneurs, a moratorium was introduced on all types of inspections, ”he said.

As a result of the creation of favorable conditions for ensuring self-employment of the population, 500 thousand citizens registered their labor activity during the year.

“Thanks to this approach to the development of entrepreneurship, Uzbekistan has risen from 141st to 69th place in the World Bank's Doing Business international rating in five years. Of course, this is a significant indicator, but still insufficient for us. Therefore, we will consistently continue this work, ”concluded Mirziyoyev.