Uzbek Trade House opens in Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

The opening ceremony of the Uzbek trading house was held in the capital of Latvia, Riga, on September 10, 2021,by the founder, the Latvian company Outdoor Media, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Adkham Ikramov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of tUzbekistan to Latvia Kadamboy Sultanov, head of the Latvian Investment and Development Agency Kaspars Rožkalns and founder of the Trade House of Uzbekistan in Latvia V. Galperin and others.

It is planned to create a showroom in the trading house, where samples of goods from Uzbek manufacturers will be exhibited, mainly textiles, footwear, porcelain, furniture, medical supplies, confectionery, products of the electrical industry, building materials.

The Uzbek Trade House was registered by the Latvian Investment and Development Agency on August 6, 2021. The total area of ​​the trading house is 140 sq.m.

In his welcoming speech, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov, where he noted that Latvia is one of the important partners of Uzbekistan in the countries of the European Union and constantly supports the multifaceted development of bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and the countries of the European Union.

Further, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Latvia Kadamboy Sultanov made a speech and informed the audience about the current state of trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Latvia, the tasks of increasing bilateral trade with an emphasis on the export component.

At the end of 2020, Latvia entered the Top 15 main trade partners of Uzbekistan, with whom mutual trade is actively developing (in 2020, foreign trade turnover with Latvia amounted to $ 367.7 million, exports $ 35.5 million and imports $ 332 million.

At the same time, according to the results from January through June 2021. the volume of foreign trade turnover between our countries amounted to $107.6 million, exports - $31.4 million . and imports - $ 76.1 million.

It should be noted that the created Trade House is intended to promote the export products of Uzbek manufacturers to the Latvian market, to intensify business contacts between representatives of the business circles of the two countries in order to increase the volume of bilateral trade.