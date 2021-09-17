Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to resume flights

Uzbekistan 17 September 2021 22:36 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are discussing the resumption of air communication between the two countries and the opening of a joint production of cars, Trend reports citing Nuz.uz.

The issues of strengthening transport connectivity and the phased resumption of flights between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were considered during the next meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission in Tashkent.

The restoration of flights is scheduled for 2022. For the further development of transport corridors, the parties intend to provide each other with mutual tariff preferences.

The prospects of using the infrastructure of the international seaport in the city of Turkmenbashi were also considered.

In addition, representatives of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan agreed to establish joint production of cars. Details of interaction in the automotive industry will be discussed in parallel with the development of bilateral projects for the production of household appliances, building materials, textiles, leather and footwear.

Relevant ministries and departments of the two states will hold regular consultations in order to form new investment projects and conclude bilateral agreements.

