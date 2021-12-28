South Korea donates firefighting and medical equipment to Uzbekistan

A ceremony of free handing over of 8 special fire trucks, medical equipment and protective devices for the needs of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan was held in Seoul, Trend reports citing kun.uz.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Embassy of the country in Seoul, the Korean National Fire Safety Service, the Korean-Uzbek Business Association and the Korean Fire Safety Association.

It is planned to supply the equipment to Uzbekistan in early 2022. In addition to handing over the equipment, the South Korean side plans to organize training courses on the use of this equipment in both Uzbekistan and South Korea.

In a short period of time, with the support of the diplomatic mission in Seoul, mutual visits of relevant experts of the two countries were held to exchange experience in the field of fire safety, jointly develop and sign a memorandum.

The South Korean side is working on an investment project to build a fire safety training complex in the Tashkent region.