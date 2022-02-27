Interruption of long-distance transport system in Ukraine complicates evacuation – Uzbek MFA

Due to the complete cessation of road and rail links between Ukrainian cities, it is temporarily impossible to arrange safe transportation of citizens from the eastern and central regions of the country to Lviv, which borders Poland, the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

There are reports that Uzbek students studying in Ukraine are forced to stay in basements and lack basic necessities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan commented on the situation.

Reportedly, the Uzbek embassy in Ukraine is working hard to evacuate citizens.

“Representatives of the diplomatic mission are in constant contact with our compatriots and are rapidly resolving issues. An official of the embassy in Kharkiv is in direct contact with Uzbek students and resolves all their issues.

With the support of the Embassy and representatives of our diaspora in Ukraine, Uzbek students in Kharkiv and Zaporozhye are provided with three meals a day. At the same time, the leadership of the National University of Zaporozhye also expressed readiness to provide comprehensive assistance to students.

In addition, the issues of students studying in Kherson, Khmelnitsky, Dnepr and Odessa are being addressed with the support of the diaspora.

Meanwhile, road and rail links between Ukrainian cities have completely ceased operations. In such circumstances, it is temporarily impossible to arrange safe transportation of citizens from the eastern and central regions of Ukraine to the city of Lviv, which borders Poland.

But despite such serious hazards, a group of students are demanding their immediate evacuation.

In this regard, we strongly urge our compatriots in Ukraine not to panic, not to spread false information and to follow the general safety instructions of the embassy.

At the same time, the embassy is taking all necessary measures to safely evacuate Uzbek citizens from Ukraine in the coming days,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman Yusuf Kabuljanov said.

Earlier, the ministry said that Uzbek citizens stranded in Ukraine would be evacuated via Poland. To this end, Poland has agreed to allow Uzbek citizens to cross the border without a visa.