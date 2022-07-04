18 people dead as result of protests in Nukus - Uzbek Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan,July 4.18 people were killed during the protests in Nukus on July 1 and 2, the representative of the Prosecutor General's Office of Uzbekistan said at a briefing today, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

According to him, 243 people were injured in the riots, including 38 law enforcement officers. A total of 149 victims received first aid, and 94 people remain in hospitals, including those seriously injured.

The reason for the protests in Nukus were several amendments to the Constitution of Uzbekistan, providing for the deprivation of Karakalpakstan's sovereignty.