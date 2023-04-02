16th meeting of EU-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee to be held in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The delegation for relations with Central Asia, numbering five members and chaired by MEP Fulvio Martusciello (European People's Party, Italy), will visit Uzbekistan on April 3–5, 2023, Trend reports.

The mission takes place at a very critical moment for the entire region and for the bilateral relations between the EU and Tashkent, due to the forthcoming constitutional referendum in Uzbekistan and the conclusion of the enhanced partnership and cooperation agreement.

Jointly with the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan (Parliemant), the delegation will hold in Tashkent the 16th EU-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee and have meetings with several Uzbek officials. Moreover, the EP Delegation will visit Nukus and Muynak in order to assess the current situation in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, also following the protests in July 2022 and as regards the environmental disaster of the Aral Sea due to desiccation.

The EP delegation will also deliver a message to support democratic reforms and the promotion of rule of law, human rights and transparency.