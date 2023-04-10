Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to Indonesia’s capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Uzbekistan Airways has announced the resumption of regular flights from Tashkent to Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the source, starting from April 26, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways plans to resume regular flights on the Tashkent - Jakarta - Tashkent route.

The Uzbek air carrier will carry out regular flights in this direction on Dreamliner 787 aircraft, once a week – on Wednesdays.

The flight schedule (local time for each airport):

departure from Tashkent — 09:00, arrival in Jakarta —17:30;

departure from Jakarta— 19:00, arrival in Tashkent — 03:30.

The cost of a one-way ticket starts from 4.7 million soums ($416), while tickets for the Tashkent- Jakarta-Tashkent route start from 8.4 million soums ($743).

Meanwhile, in March 2023, Uzbekistan Airways resumed the flight after a three-year pause from Tashkent to Milan and Paris.