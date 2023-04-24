Uzbekistan counts on EU's support related to countrywide reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Uzbekistan hopes to boost cooperation with the EU in carrying out vital reforms in the country, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“Pleased to have talks with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles. We discussed the EU – Central Asian interregional relations, and the widening partnership in supporting vital reforms in Uzbekistan,” he wrote.

This meeting took place as part of the Uzbek Minister's visit trip to Luxembourg, where he went to take part in the 17th EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council meeting.

The 17th EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council meeting will be held in Luxembourg on April 24.

The meeting is aimed at discussing issues of trade, economic, energy, and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and EU countries, as well as aspects related to Uzbekistan’s GSP+ status and accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).