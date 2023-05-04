Uzbekistan's Centrum Air to carry out flights from Tashkent to Georgia’s Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Uzbek low-cost “Centrum Air” flight operator will carry out flights from Tashkent to Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

The first flight on Tashkent– Tbilisi– Tashkent route is scheduled for May 13, 2023. Regular flights in this direction will be carried out every week.

Centrum Air is an Uzbek low-cost carrier that started to operate passenger flights on January 2023. The fleet of the air carrier consists of two Airbus A320 aircraft, and in the near future, the flight operator plans to purchase an additional passenger board — a Boeing 737.

The low-cost airline plans to expand its feet to 20 aircraft in 2023, and in the next three years to 100. The first flight of Centrum Air was carried out on January 18, 2023, on Vilnius - Tashkent route.

Furthermore, on May 2, 2023, launched charter flights on the Tashkent — Sharm el-Sheikh route. The flights in this direction will be operated once a week — Tuesday.