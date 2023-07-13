Swiss company considers establishing solar panel production in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 13. "Meyer Burger", a Swiss solar cells and modules manufacturing company, has expressed its intention to establish solar panel production in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The representatives of the company have visited the Chirchik Chemical-Industrial Technopark in Uzbekistan's Tashkent, where they were acquainted with the park’s objectives, investment opportunities, and resident benefits. Following the meeting, the company's representatives expressed their intention to initiate the production of solar panels in Uzbekistan.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has signed 21 cooperation agreements with international companies for the construction of solar and wind power plants, as Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, earlier said.

These agreements aim to develop solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 7 GW. Additionally, Uzbekistan has signed five contracts for the transportation of electricity generated for domestic needs, with a combined capacity of 2 GW.

Moreover, earlier this year, Minister Mirzamakhmudov announced that Uzbekistan has set a target to achieve a 25 percent share of renewables in its total energy balance by 2026.

According to Uzbekistan’s Statistics Committee, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Switzerland amounted to $192.8 million from January through May 2023, which is 2.5 times higher compared to $75.2 million in the same period of 2022.