ADB appoints new country director for Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 14. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Kanokpan Lao-Araya as its new Country Director for Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Lao-Araya, who assumed her duties from today, will oversee ADB's operations in Uzbekistan and supervise the preparation and implementation of the bank's new partnership strategy with the country for 2023-2028.

"I am delighted to lead ADB's efforts in supporting reform programs in Uzbekistan," said the new country director, adding that "through investments, knowledge, and private sector engagement, we will continue to assist Uzbekistan in developing human capital, enhancing resilience to external shocks, and transitioning to a green economy".

She has over 25 years of experience in development and economics in the Asia-Pacific region, including Central Asia. She joined ADB in 2001 from the Ministry of Finance of Thailand and has held several leadership positions within the bank. Prior to her appointment, she served as the Resident Director in the Kyrgyz Republic, where she oversaw the bank's operations, including support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a devastating impact on the economy and health of the Kyrgyz population.

ADB's support to Uzbekistan in 2022 was focused on reforms for the country's transition to an inclusive and market-based economy, closely aligned with Uzbekistan's national development strategy. In 2022, ADB allocated over $1 billion to Uzbekistan for the implementation of five projects and programs in the public sector.