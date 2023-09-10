Uzbekistan reports increase in trade turnover with South Korea

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 10. Uzbekistan's exports to South Korea have increased by 15 percent compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

Since the beginning of 2023, total volume of direct Korean investments attracted to the economy of Uzbekistan has exceeded $7 billion.

Over a recent meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Choo Kyung-ho on September 7 held in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent, the parties exchanged constructive exchange of views on the implementation of current joint projects and promising areas for the further development of bilateral multifaceted cooperation.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan noted the effectiveness of cooperation with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), which helped implement 33 projects in Uzbekistan worth $141 million and organized more than 2,000 internships in Korea for Uzbek specialists.

The meeting resulted in signing a protocol reflecting the key agreements reached during the event and the main vectors for further deepening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.