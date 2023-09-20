First K-root DNS server launched in Uzbekistan

TAHSKENT, Uzbekistan, September 20. UZINFOCOM, a structural unit of the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, launched the first K-root server in Uzbekistan at the CAPIF 2 international forum in Tashkent, Trend reports.

Hosting a root server in Uzbekistan should speed up the process of accessing web resources and reduce dependence on foreign servers.

The initiative followed talks between UZINFOCOM representatives and RIPE NCC, the organization responsible for the distribution of IP addresses and AS numbers in Europe, on hosting a K-root server in Uzbekistan in March 2023.

The K-root DNS server is one of the 13 root DNS servers that are part of the Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure. The task of root DNS servers, including K-root, is to translate domain names into IP addresses, which allows devices on the Internet to successfully connect to each other.

Uzbekistan’s ICT sector has been developing rapidly in the last few years. The value of ICT services provided in Uzbekistan from January through November 2022 worth 13.1 billion soums ($1.1 million).

This figure increased by 21.9 percent compared to the January through November 2021 figure (10.8 billion soums or $953,649).