Polish LOT Airlines to launch direct flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Polish LOT Airlines is set to launch direct flights between Poland’s Warsaw and Uzbekistan’s Tashkent starting from March 2024, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between LOT Airlines CEO Michal Fijol and Uzbek diplomats on a working visit to Warsaw.

During the meeting, the parties considered the growing demand for flights on the Warsaw–Tashkent route. Thus, the flights will be carried out 4 times a week.

It was also noted that a total of 40,000 tourists will be able to travel via this route per year.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan expects increase in number of tourists from Poland in 2024. As was revealed during the visit of the Polish Chamber of Commerce to Uzbekistan, the volume of tourist influx is expected to reach 2,000.