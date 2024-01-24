Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss transport, communication projects in Afghanistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 24. Uzbekistan and Pakistan discussed the ongoing transport and communication projects in Afghanistan, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between the special representative of Uzbekistan's president for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev with Asif Durrani, the special representative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Afghanistan.

The sides also reviewed the construction of the Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line, which according to the Pakistani side is of key importance in the realization of the regional connectivity concept.

The parties exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and the efforts of the international community. In addition, the sides held discussions on expanding cooperation in the Afghan direction.

Earlier, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan signed a road map for the building of the Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway in February 2021.

According to the calculations of the participants in the project, with a preliminary cost of about $5 billion, the new transport corridor with a transit potential of up to 20 million tons of cargo should connect the countries of Europe, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and further the states of Southeast Asia.