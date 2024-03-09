Uzbekistan, Japan sign program of co-op for 2024-2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 9. Uzbekistan and Japan have signed the program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2024-2025, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides signed the program at a meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa.

The two officials had a fruitful discussion on intensifying further cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan in all promising areas, without exception.

Both parties are committed to further strengthening the Uzbek-Japanese strategic partnership and achieving more tangible results.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Japan amounted to $90.3 million in January 2024. The exports reached $1.3 million, while imports reached $89 million.

The data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that the share of Japan's turnover amounted to 2.2 percent in January.