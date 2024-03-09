Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan, Japan sign program of co-op for 2024-2025

Uzbekistan Materials 9 March 2024 10:47 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, Japan sign program of co-op for 2024-2025

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 9. Uzbekistan and Japan have signed the program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2024-2025, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides signed the program at a meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa.

The two officials had a fruitful discussion on intensifying further cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan in all promising areas, without exception.

Both parties are committed to further strengthening the Uzbek-Japanese strategic partnership and achieving more tangible results.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Japan amounted to $90.3 million in January 2024. The exports reached $1.3 million, while imports reached $89 million.

The data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that the share of Japan's turnover amounted to 2.2 percent in January.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more