Russian Azimuth launches flights to Uzbekistan's Termez

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. Russian Azimuth airline launches flights from Sochi (Russia) to Termez (Uzbekistan) and back as of April 1, Trend reports.

According to the administration of Surkhandarya region, flights between the cities will be operated every week - on Mondays.

Flights will be carried out on SSJ-100 airplanes. Travel time to Sochi International airport will be about 3 hours and 50 minutes.

Earlier in March 2023, Azimuth launched direct flights between Sochi and Uzbekistan's Urgench.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways has increased the number of direct Uzbekistan Express flights from Namangan and Fergana to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Sochi, Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Krasnoyarsk.

In addition, Uzbekistan's airline will open new international flights this year (Italy, India and Vietnam).