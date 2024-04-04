Uzbekistan reveals volume of imported industrial goods

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 4. Uzbekistan's volume of imports of industrial goods reached $1,1 billion from January through February 2024, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure increased by 32.2 percent year over year.

In general, the specific weight in the overall volume of imports was 18.0 percent.

Russia ($484.8 million), China ($348.6 million), Kazakhstan ($92.3 million), Turkey ($51.6 million), and Korea ($24.9 million) are the top partners sending industrial products to Uzbekistan.

Imports of industrial goods are mostly composed of iron and steel ($587.8 million), metal products ($153.1 million), textile yarn, textiles, ready-made items ($87.9 million), rubber products ($70.0 million), and others.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's enterprises produced industrial goods worth 96.9 trillion soums ($7.7 billion) from January through February 2024.

In the structure of production, the largest specific weight falls on the enterprises of the manufacturing industry (77.8 percent), the output of which amounted to 75.4 trillion soums ($5.9 billion).