Russian Utair to launch flights to Uzbekistan's Samarkand

Uzbekistan Materials 5 April 2024 11:15 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 5. Russia'sUtair Airline will start performing flights to Uzbekistan's Samarkand from April 30, Trend reports.

According to the airline, flights to Samarkand from Tyumen (Russia) will be performed once a week, on Tuesdays.

The flights will be operated by a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Earlier, Utair airline increased the number of flights from St. Petersburg to Samarkand. Now, the flights are conducted three times a week.

The flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, the airline conducts flights to Samarkand from Moscow, Samara and St. Petersburg.

Utair is a Russian airline headquartered at Khanty-Mansiysk Airport and with hubs at Surgut International Airport and Vnukovo International Airport. It provides regular domestic and international passenger services, scheduled helicopter services, and extensive charter flights using fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters to support the oil and gas business in western Siberia.

