Uzbekistan, Qatar discuss dev't of cargo, passenger air transportation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5. Uzbekistan and Qatar discussed the development of cargo and passenger air transportation, Trend reports.

This was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov with the head of Qatar civil aviation Mohammed Faleh Al-Hajri.

The sides exchanged views on increasing the number of regular flights between the capitals of Uzbekistan and Qatar from 4 to 7 per week, as well as on further connecting Doha with regional airports in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan and Qatar have made significant progress in establishing closer contacts, developing legal frameworks, and expanding areas of cooperation.

In June 2023, the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Samarkand opened a new page in Uzbek-Qatari relations. During the visit, an agreement was reached to raise cooperation to the level of a comprehensive partnership.

In addition, the parties reached an agreement on the participation of leading Qatari companies in the implementation of investment projects with a total value of $12 billion.