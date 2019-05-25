Official rate: Prices of 29 foreign currencies up in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

The prices of seven foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 29 other currencies have increased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,063 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,393 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,924 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,402 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,836 1 Danish krone DKK 6,302 1 Indian rupee INR 606 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,092 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,659 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,428 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,255 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,521 1 South African rand ZAR 2,914 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,903 1 Russian ruble RUB 652 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,088 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,539 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,696 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,381 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,660 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,949 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,088 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,026 100 Thai bahts THB 131,991 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,446 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,063 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 11,072 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,102 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 1000 2,919 1 Afghan afghani AFN 521 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,242 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,574 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 160,106 rials, and the price of $1 is 141,259 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 121,181 rials, and the price of $1 is 109,195 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 138,000-141,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 158,000-161,000 rials.

