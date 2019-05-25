Official rate: Prices of 29 foreign currencies up in Iran

25 May 2019 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of seven foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 29 other currencies have increased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,063 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,393

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,924

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,402

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,836

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,302

1 Indian rupee

INR

606

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,092

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,659

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,428

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,255

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,521

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,914

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,903

1 Russian ruble

RUB

652

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,528

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,088

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,539

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,696

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,381

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,660

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,949

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,088

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,026

100 Thai bahts

THB

131,991

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,446

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,063

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

11,072

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,102

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR 1000

2,919

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

521

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,242

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,574

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 160,106 rials, and the price of $1 is 141,259 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 121,181 rials, and the price of $1 is 109,195 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 138,000-141,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 158,000-161,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy chemical materials
Tenders 12:34
Uzbekistan's foreign trade grows almost by 25%
Economy 10:48
U.S. arms sales to Saudis, UAE, Jordan needed to deter Iran: Pompeo
US 05:46
Iranian official: bank branches from Afghanistan, India and Pakistan to open in Chabahar Port
Economy 24 May 16:44
Iran to release imported basic goods by June 21
Economy 24 May 16:00
Iran looks to further develop Anzali Free Trade Zone
Economy 24 May 15:24
Latest
Azerbaijani team reaches finals of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerobic dance program
Society 13:17
International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support Georgia's energy industry
Oil&Gas 13:04
2nd day of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13:04
Ilham Aliyev receives congratulations on occasion of Republic Day
Politics 13:03
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Jordan
Politics 13:02
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy chemical materials
Tenders 12:34
Turkmenistan preparing to harvest wheat
Economy 12:30
Trump arrives in Japan for ceremonial visit as trade tensions loom
Other News 12:30
Central Bank of Uzbekistan publishes factors influencing inflation in 1Q2019
Economy 12:27