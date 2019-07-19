Gibraltar extends detention of Iranian tanker to August 15

19 July 2019 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Gibraltar’s supreme court has granted a 30-day extension to allow authorities to detain the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 until Aug. 15, the Gibraltar Chronicle said, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The paper said Gibraltar’s Attorney General, Michael Llamas, had confirmed the decision.

The tanker was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

