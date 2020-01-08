Any new US action would result in a more vigorous response, says Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.7

Trend:

It is time for the leaders of the United States to withdraw their forces as quickly as possible from the region, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said, stressing that any new US action would result in a more vigorous response.

Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces, warned US officials and said that the operation last night only expresses a part of the capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces in responding to the killing of the Major General Qassem Soleimani, and hence any new American action will get a more cruel response, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that hold US troops. There are casualties among the Iraqis at Ain al-Asad airbase following the attack. The number of casualties and whether the individuals were killed or wounded was not immediately clear.

Jonathan Hoffman, a Pentagon spokesperson, has said that Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at the al-Asad airbase, which houses US troops, and American and coalition forces in the town of Erbil. Hoffman said the Pentagon is assessing the damage done by the attacks.

