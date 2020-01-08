Any new US action would result in a more vigorous response, says Iran

8 January 2020 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.7

Trend:

It is time for the leaders of the United States to withdraw their forces as quickly as possible from the region, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said, stressing that any new US action would result in a more vigorous response.

Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces, warned US officials and said that the operation last night only expresses a part of the capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces in responding to the killing of the Major General Qassem Soleimani, and hence any new American action will get a more cruel response, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that hold US troops. There are casualties among the Iraqis at Ain al-Asad airbase following the attack. The number of casualties and whether the individuals were killed or wounded was not immediately clear.

Jonathan Hoffman, a Pentagon spokesperson, has said that Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at the al-Asad airbase, which houses US troops, and American and coalition forces in the town of Erbil. Hoffman said the Pentagon is assessing the damage done by the attacks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Boeing says gathering more information about reported 737 crash in Iran
Society 09:35
All passengers of Iran plane crash dead - IRCS
Society 09:29
Iran’s Supreme Leader to give a speech
Politics 09:01
Iran FM Zarif says Tehran took proportionate measures in self-defence under UN Charter
Business 08:17
Boeing 737 with 180 aboard crashes after take-off from Tehran airport
Society 07:45
Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander says missile attacks 'first step': TV
Politics 06:46
Latest
Boeing says gathering more information about reported 737 crash in Iran
Society 09:35
Volume of problem loans decreases in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:33
All passengers of Iran plane crash dead - IRCS
Society 09:29
Iran’s Supreme Leader to give a speech
Politics 09:01
Iran FM Zarif says Tehran took proportionate measures in self-defence under UN Charter
Business 08:17
SOCAR sums up its activity, unveils plans for 2020 (Interview)
Oil&Gas 08:00
Boeing 737 with 180 aboard crashes after take-off from Tehran airport
Society 07:45
10,000 camels at risk of being shot in Australia as they desperately search for water
Other News 07:19
Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander says missile attacks 'first step': TV
Politics 06:46