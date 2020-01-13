Many tours to Iran canceled

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.13

Trend:

Cancellation of the flights of a number of major airlines to Iran has several implications and has led to more difficult access of Iranian passengers to European airlines, especially Austrian and Lufthansa Airlines' flights, member of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Ali Shariati said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“70 percent of foreign tours have been canceled due to which the hotel and tourism revenues decreased." Ali Shariati noted

So far, we have had problems with shipping, trucks, and ports due to the sanctions. If we are sanctioned in the air transportation sphere, there will be problems with investment and trade, communications and access to other countries,” the member of the chamber of commerce added.

"It means we are at a critical period, so we have to solve our problems as soon as possible,” said Shariati.

