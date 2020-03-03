Chinese Ambassador: Iran, China relations move to new phase

Iran 3 March 2020 09:33 (UTC+04:00)
Chinese Ambassador: Iran, China relations move to new phase

TEHRAN, Iran, March.3

Trend:

Iran and China relations will enter to a new stage after confrontation with the coronavirus, said the Chinese Ambassador in Tehran.

"We are with Iran as coronavirus intensifies, and we believe the humanitarian aid from friends of Iran would help the country overcome the crisis," said Chang Hua during a meeting with Iranian Red Crescent Society Secretary General Mahmoudreza Peyravi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

China achieved good results in combating coronavirus, and currently the situation is under control, so China can share its experience in the fight against virus to Iranians, the ambassador added.

"Recently, high-ranking Chinese experts arrived in Iran to provide help in testing virus and offer their experience to the Health Ministry and the national Red Crescent," he noted. "So far, Chinese companies operating in Iran and China's Red Cross provided humanitarian help to Iran in fight with COVID-19."

Total value of aids provided by China's Red Cross reached 8.9 million yuan ($1.2 million).

More than 86,000 people have been infected as outbreak spreads around the world with hot spots in Europe and the Middle East including Iran.

Mainland China reported 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on February 29, up from 427 on the previous day, the total death toll in mainland China is 2,870.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
China urges overseas Chinese to stay home as imported virus cases rise
China urges overseas Chinese to stay home as imported virus cases rise
Pakistan confirms fifth coronavirus case
Pakistan confirms fifth coronavirus case
ECB ready to take 'targeted' steps on coronavirus: Lagarde
ECB ready to take 'targeted' steps on coronavirus: Lagarde
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan expects innovations in lending of non-bank credit organizations Finance 10:22
ТОP-5 non-oil products exported by Azerbaijan Business 10:19
Iran increasing capacity for face mask production Iran 10:15
Israeli startups raised over $700m in February Israel 10:13
Turkey, Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan to expand co-op in veterinary, phytosanitary Turkey 10:08
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:45
Chinese Ambassador: Iran, China relations move to new phase Iran 09:33
MP warns of coronavirus spread through Iranian parliament members Iran 09:29
China urges overseas Chinese to stay home as imported virus cases rise Other News 09:28
Volumes of Kazakhstan wheat export to Georgia increase Business 09:16
Azerbaijan's Azani textile company aiming to expand production Business 09:04
Pakistan confirms fifth coronavirus case Other News 08:45
ECB ready to take 'targeted' steps on coronavirus: Lagarde Economy 08:29
North Korea leader Kim oversees long-range artillery drill Other News 08:05
Four people die from coronavirus in Iranian East Azerbaijan Society 07:31
Zarif thanks WHO for helping to fight against coronavirus Politics 07:25
Azerbaijani gas to provide Italy with security against other exporters: Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 07:00
S. Korea reports 600 new virus cases, total now at 4,812 Other News 06:29
Oman bans visitors from countries hit by coronavirus outbreak Arab World 05:58
Death toll from novel coronavirus disease in mainland China rises to 2,943 Other News 05:13
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declares victory in Twitter post Israel 04:31
Saudi Arabia confirms first novel coronavirus case Arab World 03:57
Netanyahu's Likud party leading in Israeli election - exit polls Israel 03:15
Trump presses U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates US 02:47
Turkey won’t take care of Syrian refugees for another 9 years, Erdogan says Turkey 02:13
South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan are greatest virus concern: WHO World 01:29
Latvia reports first novel coronavirus case Other News 00:55
Senegal confirms first coronavirus case: health ministry Other News 00:11
Italy coronavirus deaths jump to 52, cases climb above 2,000 Europe 2 March 23:37
IMF, World Bank say ready to address economic challenges of coronavirus World 2 March 23:05
Cavusoglu, Stoltenberg discuss Idlib Turkey 2 March 22:51
Economic consequences of coronavirus Economy 2 March 22:41
MP: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation’s achievements become possible thanks to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 2 March 22:34
Belarus interested in long-term contract on buying Azerbaijani oil Economy 2 March 22:24
Azerbaijan's exports of goods via “single window” up in January 2020 Business 2 March 22:00
Iran approves parliamentary election results in 50 constituencies Society 2 March 21:43
Britain's Raab flies to Turkey to show support on Syria Europe 2 March 21:11
Azerbaijan can increase volumes of fixed capital Finance 2 March 20:59
Azerbaijan's Rattan company intends to export furniture to more countries Economy 2 March 20:26
Car insurance fees up in Azerbaijan Economy 2 March 20:18
Azerbaijan's Green Wood company intends to export antique furniture Business 2 March 20:14
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds deposit auction Finance 2 March 19:49
Azerbaijan’s AccessBank opens tender to attract repair, construction services Tenders 2 March 19:41
Azerbaijani analysts forecast oil price hike Finance 2 March 19:35
Top five countries importing Azerbaijan's non-oil products disclosed Business 2 March 19:32
Watanabe: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation’s success is result of First VP Mehriban Aliyeva’s purposeful strategy Politics 2 March 19:27
Uzbekistan to expand share of digital economy in country ICT 2 March 19:19
Assets of SOCAR’s Petkim petrochemical complex greatly increase Business 2 March 19:14
Minister: Introduction of innovations in agrarian sector of Azerbaijan important Economy 2 March 19:10
Azerbaijan's Faydali company to expand range of cosmetic products Business 2 March 19:06
Central Bank of Uzbekistan launches QR-online payment service ICT 2 March 18:53
Kazakhstan talks implementation of largest PPP project with EBRD Business 2 March 18:50
Georgia to export new armored vehicle Business 2 March 18:49
US oil output reaches another record level Oil&Gas 2 March 18:47
Kazakhstan prohibits Iranian citizens from entering the country amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 2 March 18:45
Azerbaijan to exempt imported electronic computing devices from custom duties ICT 2 March 18:41
Azerbaijan has high level of cyberspace security Economy 2 March 18:38
Trade House of Azerbaijan to open in Kazakhstan in 2020 Economy 2 March 18:33
Export of agricultural products from East Azerbaijan province of Iran increases Business 2 March 18:28
Britain says it will not compromise on food standards in U.S. trade talks Europe 2 March 18:24
Turkey’s Energy Ministry prohibits FGC Insaat company to participate in tenders Turkey 2 March 18:22
Georgian wine export to China declines due to coronavirus Business 2 March 18:15
Iran discloses number of people in Qom hospitals infected with coronavuris Society 2 March 18:10
Iran releases over 3.6 million tons of goods from Hormozgan Customs Business 2 March 18:04
Iraq sets two conditions for Iranian trucks entry Business 2 March 17:54
Kazakhstan cancels some events due to coronavirus outbreak Kazakhstan 2 March 17:44
Coronavirus in Iran affects auto market as well Business 2 March 17:43
Iran suspends visa issuing for some countries over coronavirus Iran 2 March 17:37
Turkey increases export to BSEC countries Turkey 2 March 17:37
Istanbul - leader in number of cars driven in Turkey World 2 March 17:28
Coronavirus to draw down global exploration and production investments Oil&Gas 2 March 17:24
Azerbaijan's banks widely use high technologies Economy 2 March 17:18
EU readies measures to help economy as coronavirus hits Europe 2 March 17:17
France's Macron cancels events to focus on coronavirus response Europe 2 March 17:15
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation leads FIG list of “Meritorious Federations” again Politics 2 March 17:13
Weekly summary on Turkmen textile volumes purchased by foreign business Business 2 March 17:10
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund reveals amount of transfers to state budget Finance 2 March 17:06
JP Morgan expects oil demand to rebound in 2Q20 Oil&Gas 2 March 17:06
Visit of buyer missions to Azerbaijan to be organized - AZPROMO Economy 2 March 17:04
Azerbaijan Military Prosecutor's Office files criminal case on Armenian armed forces’ provocation (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 March 16:54
UK to consider opposition to digital tax in pursuit of U.S. trade deal Europe 2 March 16:52
Azerbaijani president visits newly-built park with statue of Shah Ismail Khatai (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 March 16:47
Azerbaijan closes down schools, universities due to coronavirus upon Cabinet of Ministers’ decision Society 2 March 16:38
Turkey's exports of chemical products to Israel up Turkey 2 March 16:16
Schools in Iran to remain closed until week's end Iran 2 March 16:15
Azerbaijani troops involved in exercises moving to operational areas (PHOTO) (VIDEO) Politics 2 March 16:14
Portugal registers first two cases of coronavirus Europe 2 March 16:06
WB: Kazakhstan - clear leader in Central Asia in global economic integration Business 2 March 16:01
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Iranian government on successful holding of parliamentary elections Politics 2 March 15:49
Parliament of Georgia joins fight against spread of coronavirus Georgia 2 March 15:48
Azerbaijan's export increases Business 2 March 15:41
Coronavirus bodycount in Iran continues to rise Iran 2 March 15:35
Operational headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers promptly responds to citizens’ appeals Society 2 March 15:27
Amazon's fight against $277 million EU tax order kicks off in court on Thursday Europe 2 March 15:18
Delivery date of Azerbaijan's oil via tankers to Belarus revealed Economy 2 March 15:13
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund describes new capital investments Finance 2 March 15:11
Iran to produce catalysts for petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 2 March 14:58
Iran sees increase in export of products from Isfahan province Business 2 March 14:50
IFC strengthens partnership with Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli bank Finance 2 March 14:49
China repeats call for dialogue after North Korea missile launch Other News 2 March 14:44
All news