Another MP dies of coronavirus in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Fatema Rahbar, a newly elected MP of the Iranian parliament, died as a result of coronavirus (COVID 19), Trend reports citing Mass Media.

According to the report, a member of the central council of the Islamic Coalition Party was being treated for a new virus in one of Iran's hospitals.

A number of Iranian officials, including Vice President for Women and Family Affairs,more than 20 MP, deputy health ministers and other officials have been infected with coronavirus.

Former Iranian ambassador to the Vatican, two members of the Iranian parliament and several other officials died as a result of coronavirus,

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 4,700 people have been infected, 124 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.