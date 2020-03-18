Iran closes down terminal of Mehrabad airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Terminal No.1 of Mehrabad Airport has been suspended in Tehran province of Iran, Trend reports citing Airport's official website.

The airport's terminal No. 1 was closed to serve the passengers in the current conditions and to reduce the crowd in public spaces.

According to report, flights from Varesh, Zagros and Kish airline companies will be operated via Terminal 2.

Due to the spread of coronavirus in Iran, some airports have been suspended, and some airports have been restricted.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 17,000 people have been infected, 1135 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.