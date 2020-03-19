Iran's Health Ministry reveals new statistics on coronavirus-related deaths

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Some 149 people in Iran have died from the COVID-19 over the past day, said Deputy Health Minister of Iran Alireza Raisi, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Raisi, about 1,046 people were infected as result of coronavirus the past day.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 18,400 people have been infected, 1284 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.