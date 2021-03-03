Iran ready to export medical technologies to Syria

Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that the Islamic Republic is ready to provide Syria with medical equipment and technologies, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Sattari made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Minister of Health Hassan Ghabbash, noting that Iranian progress in health sector has been remarkable in recent years.

The Islamic Republic could export some equipment such as standard ventilators to Syria amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said, noting that Iran has also started exporting Factor VII (a vitamin K–dependent serine protease glycoprotein) to Syria since two weeks ago.

For his part, the Syrian minister called for providing some Syrian physicians with the opportunity to take part in short-time courses in Iran.