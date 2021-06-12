Iran’s top negotiator arrives in Vienna to resume talks

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived on Saturday in Vienna, Austria, to resume talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Araghchi will join the representatives of the other five participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), informally known as the Iran nuclear deal, to discuss the arrangements for the revival of the deal in the framework of Joint Commission of the JCPOA.

This meeting, which would begin later today, is the sixth round of talks between Iran and the so-call 4+1 countries for the possible return of the United States to the deal.

The first round of talks was held virtually in early May, in which participants agreed to continue talks in person in Vienna. The US has indirectly participated in the talks.