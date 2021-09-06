Austria to give Iran 1mn Covid-19 vaccines

Iran 6 September 2021 22:34 (UTC+04:00)
The Austrian Ministry of the Interior announced Monday that the European country will donate a million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Iran, Trend reports citing Mehr.

In a joint statement by the Austrian Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Health, which was issued on Monday, the European country will donate a million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Iran.

The statement said that a shipment of 500,00 vaccines is already on the way to Iran.

The country has donated 1 million Euros to Iran through the United Nations Children's Fund and 250,000 Euros through the World Health Organization, according to the statement.

