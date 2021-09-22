Iran, Ireland FMs discuss bilateral ties in NY

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as the situation in Afghanistan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Congratulating the appointment of Amirabdollahian as Iran's Foreign Minister, the Irish Foreign Minister expressed his pleasure at his visit to Iran as Ireland's first foreign minister in 20 years and expressed hope that the trip would be a prelude to the expansion of relations between the two states.

Coveney added that the final stages of reopening the Irish Embassy in Tehran are ongoing.

Expressing pleasure at his country's record of declaring its readiness to play a facilitating role in the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2231 under President Trump administration, he reiterated that Ireland is currently ready to take whatever steps are needed to maintain and revive the JCPOA.

Referring to the two nuclear dimensions and the lifting of sanctions on the JCPOA, he highlighted that his country's commitment to both dimensions and lamented Trump's attempts that have led to the current situation.

Welcoming the imminent reopening of the Irish Embassy in Tehran, Amirabdollahian described the development of relations between the two states as good but stressed the need to promote them.

Describing Ireland's presence at the UN Security Council as an opportunity to expand cooperation, he called for cooperation between the two countries to be extended to the other fields in addition to the current areas including agriculture, renewable energy, and trade cooperation.

He went on to say that by resorting to creative solutions, problems related to banking and financial transactions can also be solved.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that the new Iranian government is committed to the foundation of the Vienna talks, but is now reviewing the negotiations carefully and quickly.

Recalling and lamenting the US violation of its obligations and European inaction, Amirabdollahian stressed that achieving a logical outcome requires changing the US-European approach.

The two sides also discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan.