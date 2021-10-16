Earthquake hits southern Iran
A 5.1-magnitude quake jolted Yazdanshahr, in the southern Iranian province of Kerman on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.
According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:16 hours local time (11:46 GMT) and at the depth of 10 km underground.
The epicenter of the quake was located at 30.95 degrees latitude and 56.51 degrees longitude.
There is no immediate report on the possible damages or casualties of the quake.
