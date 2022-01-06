Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 6

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 131,802 with 24 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

1,579 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 269 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,047,528 patients out of a total of 6,203,046 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,209 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 60,021,430 Iranians have received the first dose and 52,416,390 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 9,389,424 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.