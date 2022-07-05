Iran, India call for developing Chabahar port

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and India's State Minister for Foreign Affairs in a telephone talk on Tuesday discussed various issues of mutual interest, including the development of Chabahar port and strengthening bilateral ties, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Indian diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to bolstering mutual cooperation with Iran in addressing shared opportunities and challenges.

The two sides also examined international and regional issues, including Afghanistan.