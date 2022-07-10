Iran’s Central Bank to swiftly implement banking agreements with Russia

The Central Bank of Iran hopes to implement soon the memorandums on interbank cooperation signed with Russia, the agency’s head Ali Salehabadi said following meetings with Russian officials in Moscow on July 7-8, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to Iran’s Press TV channel, he vowed to implement the memorandums on intentions signed during this trip in the near future and then "merchants, businessmen and economists will see the results of these agreements."

The official noted that currently there are still some unresolved issues in the banking sphere between the two countries. For instance, he pointed out that the issue of using bank cards issued by Iranian and Russian financial institutions on the territory of the two countries needs to be sorted out. He noted that Tehran and Moscow "in the future, may link" their banks using an interbank system similar to SWIFT.

Overall, according to his assessment, the memorandums signed in Moscow "will bolster the developing economic and energy ties between Iran and Russia.".