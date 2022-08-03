Iran, U.S. negotiators to travel to Vienna for nuclear pact talks

Top Iranian and U.S. officials will resume talks in Vienna this week on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact, officials from both countries said on Wednesday, though they played down any expectations of a breakthrough, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The ball is in Washington's court to save the pact, Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted before heading to Vienna, calling on Washington to "show maturity & act responsibly".

"Heading to Vienna to advance the negotiations. The onus is on those who breached the deal & have failed to distance from ominous legacy," tweeted Bagheri Kani.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Tehran was ready to reach a deal that guarantees its rights, according to state media.

An Iranian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the talks would resume on Thursday.

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said he was preparing to fly to Vienna but suggested he did not expect major progress.

"Our expectations are in check, but the United States welcomes EU efforts and is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal. It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same," he wrote on Twitter.