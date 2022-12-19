Group of IAEA experts arrives in Tehran

A group of experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Tehran on Sunday within the framework of an investigation into the origin of enriched uranium particles at three Iranian nuclear facilities, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A delegation consisting of five representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Tehran on Sunday to conduct new talks with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Foreign Ministry," its statement said.

On Wednesday, head of Iran’s atomic agency Mohammad Eslami said that the IAEA representatives would visit Tehran in the near future. On the same day, Al-Arabia TV channel reported that the experts would arrive in Iran on December 18, citing the IAEA’s official representative. According to him, the sides intended to discuss Tehran’s implementation of obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program.

On November 10, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that the Vienna talks with the Iranian side had not yielded any results. Later, Reuters, citing an IAEA report, said that Tehran consented to a November visit by an IAEA delegation.